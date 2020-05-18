Connecting Women in Technology event takes place in Dubai

LinkedIn, Dell, Facebook and Ericsson held the first ever MENA Connecting Women in Technology (CWIT) event in Dubai this week.

Sahiba Watson, Talent Acquisition Partner – MENA, LinkedIn, explained that the the objective of the event was to help 'our top female talent connect and grow in the region'. The invite-only event was attended by 80 technology executives who took part in networking, workshops and panel discussions. The first series of sessions were held under the theme of Diversity in Tech, with the aim to connect and inspire women in different industries across the Middle East .

Watson added: "Two of the core values guiding everything we do at LinkedIn are integrity and collaboration. To live our values fully, we believe it’s critical to have our employees represent as diverse a range of backgrounds and viewpoints as our members do. This balance of perspectives helps us achieve our goal of making the world’s professionals more productive and successful, and ultimately creating economic opportunity."

Amira Rashad, Regional Head of Brand Advertising at Facebook Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, said: "At Facebook, driving diversity is integral to our mission of creating a more open and connected world. Our Chief Operating Officer literally wrote the book about the importance of women leaning in, coming together, and transforming economies. The CWIT event is one of the many steps we take to fulfill that goal."

