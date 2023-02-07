Dubai debate on Future of Cloud Security in the Middle East

Cyber magazine is conducting a detailed survey that will deliver much-needed data for the region, while providing a snapshot of the current landscape and future cloud security intentions.

The survey data will be discussed at two roundtable events in the UAE, in Dubai on 9 February and Abu Dhabi on 22 February, with insights being collated into a landmark research report to be released at GISEC Global in March.

This report will provide regional data and analysis on topics including:

Cloud adoption trends in the Middle East

Cloud security implementation trends in the Middle East

General cloud security threats

Identification, Prevention, Detection, Response & Recovery considerations and practices

The Future – what are CISO intentions

What technologies and management measures CISOs are investing in

Rise of the CISO – a voice in the boardroom

Skills shortages and the need to train, recruit and upskill

Take the survey and join the cloud security conversation

Cloud security professionals in the Middle East are being encouraged to take part in the survey to provide a clear, accurate and robust picture of the state of cloud security.

“The future of cloud security is the future of business,” says Scott Birch, MD of BizClik Dubai. “The Middle East has made great strides in cloud infrastructure and adoption and it will be fascinating to see what cloud security professionals in the region feel about their current levels of risk, their strategies, and their future plans.

“We have assembled a brilliant panel of experts and invited key leaders in cloud security to attend, for what we hope will be a lively conversation about this hot topic. I urge anyone involved in cloud security in the region to take the survey – which is anonymous – and be part of this report.”

All survey respondents will receive a complimentary copy of the research report when it is released at GISEC.

Click here to take the survey.

Cloud security leaders can also still register for the roundtable events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on 9 and 22 February respectively.

Click here to register.