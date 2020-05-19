E.ON and Clever join forces to create 'electric highway' from Norway to Italy

E.ON and CLEVER, the electric mobility services provider, have come together to create an 'electric highway' from Norway to Italy.

The two companies, over the next three years, will install 180 ultra-fast charging stations along a route that carves through seven countries on the continent.

Earlier this year, they formed a strategic partnership to deliver 150 kilowatt (kW) charging across Europe as nations prepare for a fossil fuel-free future in transport.

The project is backed by the European Commission, which has provided €10m worth of funding as an EU flagship project.

"It is a testament to our commitment to provide convenient e-mobility solutions for our customers in Europe," said Frank Meyer, Head of Innovation and B2C at E.ON.

"We see a reliable ultra-fast charging network in combination with our home and destination solutions as main prerequisites for a mass market adoption of electric mobility."

CLEVER's CEO Casper Kirketerp-Møller added: "We believe that the combination of being able to cater for almost any car brand, securing the right locations and offering customers well thought through solutions will be part of convincing people that EVs are a real alternative to conventional cars."