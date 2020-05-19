Article
ENGIE: acquisition of Mobisol

By Leah Netabai
May 19, 2020
ENGIE has become market leaders for off-grid solar in Africa following its acquisition of Mobisol.

Last week, ENGIE acquired Mobisol – a pioneer for off-grid solar solutions – expanding its decentralised energy offerings in Africa. With this acquisition, ENGIE can offer solar home systems to three additional countries making the company present in nine countries under Fenix International.

The combination of Mobisol’s focus on productive use products and Fenix’s inclusive home solar power system ENGIE can offer a range of affordable energy products and extend its customer base from rural to urban areas.

“With the acquisition of Mobisol, ENGIE expands its access to a market of millions who are not connected to the grid and establishes itself as the market leader on the continent. Not only do we change people's lives with clean energy but we trigger economic activities for households and entrepreneurs who generate additional income once they are connected. With ENGIE Power Corner, Fenix, and now Mobisol, we will pave the way for a new generation of affordable energy services, in line with our strategy focused on the acceleration of the zero-carbon transition,” says Isabelle Kocher, ENGIE CEO.

Fenix International provides access to energy and financial services via its solar home systems to over 500,000 customers, improving quality of life for over 2.5 million people in: Uganda, Zambia, Nigeria, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire and Mozambique. ENGIE also supplies affordable energy to rural areas via its PowerCorner company through smart mini-grids providing 24/7 energy services to households across Tanzania and Zambia.

