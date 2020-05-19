EPI supports Ghana's National Petroleum Corporation with seismic exploration

World-leading exploration company EPI has signed a contract to provide project management consultancy supporting the seismic exploration of the Voltaian Basin by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The two-year contract will see EPI support the first onshore exploration in Ghana for nearly 40 years, and is intended to acquire a regional 2D seismic programme within the 104,000 km² basin. The Voltaian Basin covers roughly 40 per cent of Ghana’s land mass and is expected to yield a similar amount of hydrocarbons to other such masses in the region.

Exploration carries higher risk than other types of land because of its age and geological history; the fact that the Volta Lake is in close proximity does not make this any easier.

Alexander Kofi-Mensah Mould, Acting Chief Executive of GNPC, said: “Given the risks associated with the industry, and an onshore area for that matter, we selected EPI to manage our seismic project work because of their proven expertise in seismic exploration. We want to explore and better understand the basin and its potential for development before inviting partners to join us. We are looking forward to working together in close partnership.”

EPI will use its expertise to bring project managers, geophysicists, surveyors, QC consultants and environmentalists together to define the scope of the work that will take place. It will then manage a tender process and assist GNPC in the selection and supervision of the chosen contractors. EPI will additionally develop the scope of work to process and manipulate the acquired seismic data, and support GNPC in the selection and supervision of contractors.

Edward Bowen, CEO at EPI, adds: “The goal of the project is to produce a geological model of the basin in terms of stratigraphy, structure and petroleum geology. We will help GNPC to achieve this through an extensive programme of support and knowledge transfer. A project of this size and complexity is a rare opportunity, and we are delighted to be involved in such a technically-challenging but rewarding project, supporting GNPC in its efforts to develop its extensive onshore resources.”

