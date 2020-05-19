Equinix builds further in Europe with $259m Itconic acquisition

Equinix has confirmed the €259m acquisition of leading Iberian data centre and cloud solutions provider Itconic.

The US-based industry leader has strengthened its position in Europe via Spain and Portugal, sweeping up major Itconic data centres in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Lisbon.

As a result of the acquisiton, Equinix will now work with over 400 new customers, collaborating with the likes of L'Oreal, Deloitte and Real Madrid. The move is also expected to create 250 new jobs on the continent.

"The large-scale deployments of new direct submarine cables between Europe, Latin America and Africa will connect through Iberia, making it a globally relevant key interconnection hub and a geographically important region for Equinix," said Equinix EMEA President Eric Schwartz.

"Our ongoing growth signifies our commitment to the region and to developing our global footprint to support the growing digital business needs of our customers."

Itconic CEO Faustino Jimenez added: "With our incorporation into Equinix's global platform, companies operating in the Iberian peninsula will finally be able to access the largest network of interconnected data centres in the world and take advantage of its more than 180 centers in 44 different markets."

The deal includes as part of the package CloudMas, a subsidiary of Itconic focused on enterprise adoption and cloud services.