Eurl Zte Algerie: end to end innovation to deliver value

Dating back to 1985, ZTE is a telecommunications and information technology (IT) company. ZTE’s mission is to provide its customers with integrated end to end innovations that deliver value when it comes to connectivity and productivity.

Believing in technology as one of its core company values, ZTE’s vision is to facilitate balanced, sustainable development to deliver social, environmental and economic impact, alongside promoting the freedom of communication.



Eurl Zte Algérie and Ooredoo Algeria’s partnership

“Ooredoo is one of the world’s leading telecom operators,” commented Wu Jianjun Vice President, ZTE Corporation. “ZTE has a long history of cooperation with Ooredoo in wireless, wired and terminal fields. We have provided wireless networks for the core region of the capital of Ooredoo Algeria, achieved full deployment of 4G services, and built a leading data network in Algiers, facilitating the digitisation process of Ooredoo Algeria.”

With the challenges that were presented due to the impact of COVID-19, ZTE has helped Ooredoo Alegria harness smart tools to perform network management and analysis, realise remote deployment and ensure network delivery.

In addition to these services ZTE has provided O&M for Ooredoo’s OML network, as well as deployed UniSeer an intelligent O&M system and provided a full lifecycle management service solution.

The joint deployment of the VMAX system based on in-depth insight network and the Cloudstudio GA system featuring real-time management fully integrates the processes, organisations and tools in OML, and brings brand-new O&M management concepts, measures and modes to Ooredoo,” added Jianjun.

