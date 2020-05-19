Article
Technology

Europe's fastest growing technology companies revealed

By Kirti Khanna
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Deloitte Global has published the 2015 Technology Fast 500TM EMEA rankings. The list, now in its 15th year, celebrates the region’s 500 fastest growing companies and is compiled by Deloitte Global’s Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) industry group.

Dutch online auction house Catawiki is in the top spot, with a phenomenal 45,080 percent growth in revenue in the past four years. René Schoenmakers, Catawiki CEO and co-founder, said: “We are a dynamic and open organisation with a real ‘hands-on’ and ‘start-up’ mentality. Our hyper growth comes from our 300 talented employees. Everyone has his or her own unique qualities and knows how to use them as part of the team. We find that hiring the right people makes all the difference. In the next couple of months we plan to recruit 100 great software developers from all over the world to work in Amsterdam. We continuously want to improve our website and apps to provide the best user experience for buying and selling special objects.” 

The full top ten:

  1. Catawiki (Netherlands)
  2. iZettle AB (Sweden)
  3. Zerto (Israel)
  4. WorldRemit, Ltd (UK)
  5. Taboola (Israel)
  6. Skyscape Cloud Services Ltd (UK)
  7. Secret Escapes (UK)
  8. Clean Marine As (Norway)
  9. Grove Solutions Ltd (UK)
  10. Etrinell As (Norway)

Follow @BizReviewEurope

TechnologyDeloitteemea rankings
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability