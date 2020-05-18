First ever air-cooled open roof stadium unveiled ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup

With the Qatar World Cup still five years away, the very first venue for the event has been completed, and it's a world first in open-air cooling technology.

Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium, which was first built back in 1976, has been through a complete renovation programme that has expanded the capacity to more than 40,000 and integrated the latest cooling technologies.

Redeveloped by Aspire Zone Foundation, one of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s ley stakeholders, the stadium will be one of the coolest-open air venues on the world.

“We have designed the cooling technology at Khalifa International Stadium to be energy efficient, and fully compliant to the SC standards in terms of field of play and spectator seating area temperatures to reach 26 degrees centigrade,” said Dr. Saud Abdul-Aziz Abdul-Ghani, Professor at the College of Engineering at Qatar University. “The cooling system is intelligent and can be controlled to temperatures to the optimal conditions for the number of spectators in the venue.”

By utilising innovative cooling technology, the stadium will be cooled through lower energy consumption, keeping fans and players alike comfortable regardless of the temperatures outside.

“District cooling means that the cooling technology is 40 % more sustainable than conventional techniques. We have an energy centre located one kilometer away from the stadium, from where chilled water is brought in a pipeline to the venue. Once it arrives here we are pushing cold air on to the field of play and spectator seating areas.”