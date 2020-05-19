GPS vests: the future of African security solutions?

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

Jasco has potentially changed the South African secutrity solutions game, adding a range of body worn surveillance technology to its portfolio.

The company is responsible for the delivery of bespoke end to end ICT solutions, these include solution design, business consulting, project management and logistics, as well as high level integration capabilities.

The group has offices in Gauteng, Western Cape, Free State, Eastern Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal. Outside of South Africa, Jasco maintains a special focus on the countries composing the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The technology uses GPS tracking, real-time visuals and remote control technology and supposedly offer security managers improved security, cost and operational efficiencies.

The solutions will be worn by security personnel and enable real time tracking through GPS geotagging and visual streaming. It goes without saying that this deployment has potential to improve management, safety and costs, as well as operational efficiencies.

The GPS and tracking capabilities are complimented by a body worn camera which sends real time images, to a centrally hosted server. Clients issued with the vests for their personnel will also be provided with their own client monitoring software.

Eckart Zollner, Head of business development at the Jasco Group said: “The solution has been tested in the market over the last four years and has proven its efficacy in terms of the model and the technology being used. With the support of the Jasco Group – our security and technology expertise, and national footprint – we believe this product has the potential to gain significant market share locally and in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Rightly or wrongly, foreign investors often flag security as a key reason for being put off bringing their capital into the continent; as security solutions improve across the board, this attitude will certainly dissipate as investors realise that the continent has right technology to keep things secure.