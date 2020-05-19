An independent news website is launching South Africa’s first iPad specific daily newspaper.

The Daily Maverick will bundle an iPad 2 for readers purchasing a 24-month subscription at R395 per month, although as yet no pricing for subscription without the device has been given.

The first edition of the iMaverick is due to go live on 15 August. Publisher and Editor Branko Brkic said, “It makes sense that a subscription based, daily iPad newspaper is the next generation of The Daily Maverick.

“The revolution in the tablet space has enabled us to come up with a new product for delivering daily information. We’re going to do our best to make the space our own.”

Brkic added that he expects subscribers to the iMaverick to reach between 20,000 and 25,000 in its initial 12 months. He said The Daily Maverick will continue to run its free-to-access website, although the iPad version will have around five times as much content as the website, covering business, politics, sports and lifestyle.

The newspaper, which will also be available on Android and BlackBerry tablets soon after launch, will be available for download by 7.30 each morning, a move that Brkic said would “make it half a day fresher than a normal newspaper”.