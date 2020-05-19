[Infographic] Stay Organised with these 10 Life-Tracking Apps

Is there an app for everything? The likes of Google Play and Apple’s App Store are certainly becoming crowded places, and with the numbers of connected devices seemingly booming, more apps will be created to take advantage of this trend.

From travel and money to virtual diaries and energy use, there is an app to measure everything that we now do every day. It is possible to keep tabs on almost anything we do and have data for it stored in our phones.

With this in mind, Vouchercloud has compiled infographics of 50 of the best tracking apps. Having looked at the 10 best health monitoring apps previously, here are ten more which can help you keep track of other aspects of your day-to-day life.

See the infographic below to find out more.

For more on Vouchercloud visit: www.vouchercloud.com