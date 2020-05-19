[Infographic] What the Internet of Things will Look Like in 2020

The term "Internet of Things" refers to the idea of connecting up everyday objects and devices to the Internet, creating data.

The potential for the Internet of Things is huge – from water sensors that remind you to water your plants and smart home thermostats through to large scale initiatives like connected cars, water pressure systems and smart cities, IoT projects can make life better for individuals while also providing information to companies and public sector bodies.

An example of a company using IoT data is i2O Water. The company uses Apache Cassandra for its smart pressure management solutions for water distribution. By connecting its devices to the Internet, i2O Water helps water utility companies across the UK, Middle East and Asia save 235 million litres of water a day, as well as cutting their energy usage by 20 per cent.

By 2020, the Internet of Things movement is expected to connect up to 2.5 billion devices. In just three years from now in 2017, 40 million connected cars are due to be on the road. As all these devices create data, it will have to be saved and analysed.

See the infographic below from DataStax to find out more.