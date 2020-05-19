Jaguar Land Rover to build electric and hybrid new vehicles only from 2020

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced its intentions to develop only fully electric and hybrid new vehicles from 2020.

The legendary British manufacturer, now operated by Indian conglomerate Tata, will cease production of new internal combustion engine cars by the next decade, though it will continue to build older models with engines.

It will roll-out its fully electric Jaguar I-Pace model next year, which is set to have a range of 310 miles - giving it an advantage in that regard compared to competitors such as Tesla and Nissan.

The news follows Volvo's announcement in July that they are to focus solely on electric vehicles from 2019, 12 months ahead of JLR's projected schedule.

"One thing is clear the future will be electric," said JLR Chief Executive Ralf Speth. "Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice.

"We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles."

The company recently developed an electric version of its classic E-type model, with the concept referred to as the E-type Zero.