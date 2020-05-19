Mainstream Power to deliver 250 megawatt wind projects in South Africa

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizsReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Mainstream Renewable Power, alongside a consortium of energy companies, has been awarded ‘Preferred Bidder status by the Department of Energy in South Africa to develop two large-scale wind energy projects with a combined generation capacity of 250 megawatts, representing an investment of approximately $469 million.

Mainstream is one of the world's leading independent developers of renewable energy projects; it has a global development pipeline of over 17,000 megawatts. It has offices in Berlin, Cape Town, Chicago, Dublin, Glasgow, Johannesburg, London and Santiago.

The projects awarded include a 140MW Kangnas Wind Farm located in the Nama Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape and a 110MW Perdekraal East Wind Farm located in the Cape Winelands District and Witzenberg Local Municipalities of the Western Cape.

Barry Lynch, Managing Director Onshore Procurement, Construction and Operations at Mainstream said: "Mainstream is delighted that the South African Government has, once again, placed its trust in us to deliver more large-scale renewable power plant into commercial operation. Here in South Africa we have already demonstrated this capability by delivering three world-class wind and solar farms into commercial operation safely, on time and on budget last year.”

Mainstream is currently constructing three wind farms in South Africa's Northern Cape, totalling 360MW; last year the company also delivered three wind and solar facilities into commercial operation in South Africa.

Lynch continued: "Renewable energy ticks three important boxes for South Africa's energy needs. Firstly, the cost of these projects is now cheaper than new coal-fired generation. Secondly, they can be brought into commercial operation at the speed required and thirdly, they meet the scale needed to address the country's growing electricity demand."

These projects fulfil South Africa’s dire need for energy, as its state utility ESKOM struggles with power outages and extensive maintenance work. South Africa’s struggle with energy demand is becoming a case study for the timely implementation of renewable energy.

