Mark Zuckerburg's CZI invests $24m in African code training business

By La Afrique Media
May 19, 2020
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg is investing $24 million into a start-up which helps African employees to learn code.

Andela, a two-year-old start-up, trains software developers in Africa and gives them full-time roles at international companies.

The company has 200 code engineers already on its books and can only accept 0.7 percent of applications – so far it has had more than 40,000 people attempt to join.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, formed by the Facebook founder and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan, set out an initial remit to focus on “personalized learning, curing disease, connecting people and building strong communities”.

Zuckerberg also pledged to give away 99 percent of his Facebook shares to fund charitable causes having announced the arrival of his new daughter Maxima at the end of last year. 

