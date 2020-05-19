Mitra Innovation introduces its machine learning solutions to Amazon Web Services Marketplace

The London-based global technology company, Mitra Innovation, has launched its machine learning products on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for Machine Learning.

The new-to-market solutions are being deployed on the marketplace, with the algorithms priced at £0.10 (US$0.13) per hour.

The company specialises in digital transformation, cloud enablement, and software development.

The products include a bitcoin indicator, which is designed to indicate future cryptocurrency rates through an algorithm that analyses historic performance and tracks the factors affecting price fluctuations.

A diabetes detector also features on the AWS Marketplace, which predicts the probability of a person having diabetes based on several parameters including age, BMI, glucose level, and blood pressure.

The final solution adopted by Amazon is the abusive text content detector which aims to detect abusive content and offensive language within a given text. The product is designed to target organisations that can use the algorithm to analyse and control inappropriate comments and reviews.

“Mitra is delighted to be leveraging Amazon Web Services to develop its ML offering. Our ML models have been developed and created to allow for specific business predictions,” stated Ashok Suppiah, CEO of Mitra Innovation.

“Customers will be able configure these ML workflows to allow for smarter decision-making. The AWS Marketplace for Machine Learning can improve the adoption and monetisation of ML and we’re excited to be playing a part in making it easier for organisations to get access to the ML models that promise to transform the business world.”