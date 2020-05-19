Follow @ ShereeHanna

Sifiso Dabengwa, MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer, paid an official visit to staff and management of MTN Cameroon to share the organisation’s new vision and mission as well as its five pillars for growth.

He called on staff to be at the forefront of the provision of a bold, new digital world full of hi-tech solutions tailored to respond to MTN customers’ ever-increasing needs for a memorable customer experience.

Dabengwa was on the last leg of a week-long Executive Roadshow where he visited several operations of the MTN Group in Africa.

He also highlighted his ambition for MTN to be a leader and reference everywhere it operates, a goal which he believes is attainable given the human potential and means of the company to achieve its objectives.

In a rallying call, he also urged the large gathering of personnel to further showcase selflessness and seriousness at work to guarantee constant growth of the company’s market share.

MTN staff, throughout the country, was able to hear the CEO’s message live from video conference halls and remotely on their computers.

Group Chief Operating Executive (GCOE), Ahmad Farouk, outlined the five pillars that will help MTN to execute its vision.

They are: creating and managing stakeholder value; creating a distinct customers experience; driving sustainable growth; transforming its operating model and innovation and best practice.

Farouk said: “An attainable vision is underpinned by a robust culture and employees are invited to innovate by introducing something new, better or different, largeor small, that adds sustainable value to our business.”

MTN Cameroon’s CEO Karl Toriola re-emphasized the satisfaction of employees who were happy to have the opportunity to engage with MTN Group Management which also marked the second annual visit by the Group President and CEO to the country.

MTNCameroon, which currently has 7.3 million subscribers, is the leader in the Cameroon telecommunications market, and among the five most significant enterprises in the country.

In the past 12 years, the Cameroon operation has invested roughly 500 billion francs CFA in the development of a state-of-the-art and an extending its network.