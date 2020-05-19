MTN SA and Safaricom big winners at AfricaCom Awards

The 2011 AfricaCom Awards were announced this week with MTN South Africa and Safaricom the winners in more than one category.

SEACOM, Main One, Orange, Helios Towers, Ericsson, Huawei, Gateway Communications and SkyVision also won awards.

MTN South Africa scooped two awards – Best Network Improvement for their LTE trial network and the Best Marketing Campaign for its MTN Zone re-launch.

Safaricom were awarded the Best ICT Solution Provider for Enterprise Markets and Changing Lives Award. SEACOM and Main One were awarded Best Pan African Initiative for their partnership connecting West and East African cable systems to launch capacity services from PoP (Point-of-Presence) to PoP all around the continent.

Orange won the Best New Service award for its Surf & Pay service that allows for sharing and re-charging internet access, designed for hotels and internet cafés that want to provide their customers with internet access using WiFi. It also allows individuals to share the costs of broadband internet access with their neighbours, using a payment interface that is both flexible and secure with up to 20 users allowed at any one time.

Here is the 2011 AfricaCom Awards winners list in full:

