Onyx appoints its new CFO

Onyx Group has appointed Andrew Goldwater, former Managing Director of the Daisy Group to the position of Chief Financial Officer. This is for Onyx, (one of the UK’s leading providers of data centres, managed services and cloud computing) the latest chapter in the companies ambitious growth plans.

As part of his new role, Andrew has been tasked with providing Onyx Group with the strategic and financial guidance required as the company looks to accelerate its impressive financial expansion. Onyx are looking to build on the foundations laid down in recent years which has resulted in revenues leaping from £4m in 2005 to £30m in 2015.

During his previous tenure at Daisy, Andrew played an integral role in leading the company through the acquisition of 2e2’s administration-stricken Data Centre assets and delivering post-acquisition financial results well in excess of initial management expectations and the acquisition plan budget.

Reflecting on his appointment, Andrew said: “This is an exciting time to be joining Onyx Group. I am looking forward to applying my financial and commercial experience to help facilitate the ambitious growth plans the company has in place. We are in an extremely strong position financially and I am thrilled at the prospect of taking the business to the next level.”

CEO of Onyx Group Neil Stephenson has welcomed Andrew’s appointment at the company commenting: “Technology is one of the real growth sectors in the UK and our expansion through acquisitions and large customer wins means we remain at the forefront of it. I am delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew as our new Chief Financial Officer, he brings a wealth of valuable knowledge and experience to the team which will prove vital in the continuation of our business growth. ”

“Andrew’s appointment is the latest in a long-line of investments we are making to ensure we have the senior team, best technology and expertise in place to deliver our long-term goals and objectives. With previous senior roles at Daisy Group, Ernst & Young and BNS Telecom Group, it is testimony to our progress that we can recruit people with Andrew’s experience and I am confident that he will have a big impact on our business moving forward.”

Established in 1994, Onyx Group has grown from a regional IT company to a national technology provider with sites in the North East, London, Scotland and Yorkshire regions. The appointment of Andrew is the latest move in an ambitious long-term plan to become a national, £100 million revenue IT support and services business within the next five years,