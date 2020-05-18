Ooredoo Launches 4G Plus in Qatar to Double Network Speed

Telecoms and communications provide Ooredoo has unveiled its 4G-plus network in Qatar, the first of its kind in the country.

The new network will almost double the speed currently on offer in areas of Doha, reaching up to 225 Mbps. Parts of Qatar able to take advantage of this include the Corniche, West Bay lagoon, Katara, Souq Waqif, Al Rayyan, Shahaniya and Sealine.

Using a 4G+ enabled device that supports Ooredoo Qatar’s 4G frequencies, customers will be able to access the superfast 4G+ network for free, taking advantage of the extra speeds and smooth browsing experience to stay in touch, check emails, video call and more.

OOredoo’s Chief Operating Officer, Waleed Mohamed al-Sayed, said: “We need to be one step ahead of our customers and of the country’s needs, which is why we were the first to launch Fibre, first for 4G and now first to launch 4G+.

“This service truly puts us on the map as one of the most connected countries in the world and will provide the fastest and best LTE service in Qatar for our people."

See below a photo of CEO Sheikh Saud bin Nasser al-Thani, Waleed Mohamed al-Sayed and Ooredoo’s brand ambassador Nasser al-Attiyah at the launch of the 4G+ service:

(Picture from Jayaram Korambil)