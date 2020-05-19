Power problems spark IT partnership

Follow @ ShereeHanna

A leading South African provider of complex ICT solutions, First Distribution, has signed a new distribution deal with US firm Innovolt.

First Distribution, which only partners top name companies such as IBM, Oracle, Samsung and Veeam, has gone into partnership with US-based Innovolt, which specialises in technologies that protect electronic equipment from power supply problems.

Its technology platform allows electronic equipment to last longer by protecting devices from 99.5 percent of common power disturbances.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Spence said: “Innovolt continues to grow its global footprint to protect from power-related issues on an international scale.

“It's our goal to make companies in South Africa more efficient and to help them cut down costs related to bad power.”

South Africa’s electricity crisis has often meant it struggles with ongoing outages, blackout and power disturbances that lead to damaged electronic equipment and lifeless computers.

First Distribution, which has offices in Cape Town, Gauteng, Kwazulu Natal, Port Elizabeth and Bloemfontein, is hoping the partnership will help with plans to expand its footprint across South Africa and the continent.

A statement from the company said: “While power outages not only impact productivity for businesses in the region, they limit growth in a nation that accounts for a third of sub-Saharan Africa's economic output and ranks among the world's top 25 countries in gross domestic product.”

General Manager, Charlie Murray, said: “In today's 'always-on' business society, the need to have a constant and uninterrupted power supply has grown to the point where protecting your electronic equipment is vital.

“First Distribution's networking division upholds a certain standard when it comes to selecting vendors with whom to conduct business, and Innovolt meets our criteria for quality and innovation.”