Safilo selects JDA software

Safilo Group, a leader manufacturer in the premium sector for eyewear worldwide— has completed an implementation of JDA Demand and JDA Fulfillment, managed by the JDA Services team.

With 2014 revenues of €1.18 billion, Safilo is a global leader in sunglasses and prescription eyewear. Its proprietary brands are Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo and Oxydo. Its licensed brands include Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger and other prestige brands. With seven manufacturing plants around the world, Safilo’s products are sold through 31 owned subsidiaries and local distributors — with a presence in more than 90,000 stores. Headquartered in Padua, Italy, the company has 8,000 employees worldwide.

Historically, information about Safilo’s market demand, inventory reserves and in-transit goods resided on a variety of homegrown information systems that were not well integrated. This meant the company lacked the visibility it needed to profitably match supply with demand.

“Because of the intrinsic difficulty to define a clear picture of consumer needs and market trends, Safilo was over-investing in finished-goods inventory,” noted Gionata Berna, chief information officer, Safilo. “We needed a solution that would support the development of an accurate forecast, then rationalize all our inventory reserves against that forecast. Safilo also required a fulfillment solution that would manage our entire distribution network, allowing us to balance customer service with financial results as we deliver products worldwide.”

“We chose to implement JDA Demand Management and JDA Fulfillment because the capabilities of the solutions perfectly matched our strategic challenges,” continued Gionata Berna. “We were also very impressed with the expertise of JDA, particularly in the fashion retail industry.”

“There are few industries as volatile as fashion retail — and today’s omni-channel selling environment has only caused greater demand uncertainty and increased competition,” said Andrew Kirkwood, regional vice president, EMEA at JDA. “We’re delighted that solutions from JDA are helping Safilo gain a clearer picture of global demand, so that inventory investments can be minimized. We’re also gratified that Safilo is leveraging JDA software to achieve profitable fulfillment, which is equally challenging in today’s environment of ‘me commerce’ and increasing consumer demands.”