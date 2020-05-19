SanDisk plots African expansion

Follow @joelalevywriter

SanDisk Corporation, a global leader in flash memory storage solutions, signed a distribution deal with Sahara Computers, one of the largest independent Information Technology distributors in South Africa, as part of its strategy to expand its African footprint.

“South Africa is the economic powerhouse of Africa and represents huge potential for SanDisk,” said Sreedhar Sreekumar, SanDisk Regional Sales Manager Middle East and Africa.

“Sahara has a wide network of distribution points across the country, and strong relationships with Inretail and resellers across the country. This will help bolster SanDisk’s strong market positioning and increase market share in the South African flash memory market.”

Sahara Computers will focus on developing and supplying the large reseller IT channel in the South African market. The distributor will deal with independent retail outlets and resellers.

Stephan SJD Nel, Executive Director Sahara Computers, added: “Our partnership with SanDisk reinforces our commitment to make consumer technology more readily available to end-users in South Africa.”

