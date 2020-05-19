Silicon South hosts delegates to promote foreign investment in the UK

The main purpose of UK Trade Investments (UKTI) is to promote the UK as a place to do business. The group encourages foreign businesses to invest in the UK and has sector specialists in British embassies throughout the globe. Each year these sector specialists come together to refresh their knowledge of the UK offering and spend a week in London.

During their time in the UK they visit another city in order to widen their knowledge of what the UK has to offer foreign businesses. On 2 December Silicon South – Bournemouth’s digital and creative hub – has persuaded UKTI delegates to come to the city to learn more about the UK and Bournemouth in particular as a place for creative businesses.

The UKTI will send 20 overseas delegates to Bournemouth along with key account managers from the London head office. During the trip, delegates will get to see a variety of presentations from industry figures covering the strengths the region has to offer.

This includes high level visual effects (VFX) businesses can use to move forward with the latest technology such as Oculus Rift. Delegates will be able to get hands on with this tech to get a real feel for how it can benefit foreign investors.

Anthony Story Director of Silicon South comments, “This is great recognition for Bournemouth as not only does it validate the momentum it’s received as an area growing in recognition. But UKTI clearly have the confidence that Dorset as a whole has a compelling Digital and Creative offering to show their team, which cannot be found anywhere else in the UK.”

This is great news for the UK’s digital scene as it show just how seriously the creative industry is now being taken.

