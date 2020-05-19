Sky reveals plans for new Innovation Centre to drive technology excellence

Sky is to build a new 70,000sqft Innovation Centre at its UK headquarters as it aims to become a leader in technology development.

The media behemoth will add the facility to its Osterley-base and will use it to house its leading lights in engineering and software to become unrivalled in the development of consumer technology.

Adding to Sky's existing tech sites in Leeds and Milan, the centre will become the home for Sky's 'Get Into Tech For Young Women' scheme, a new initiative designed to increase female representation in the sector. In line with Sky's well-publicised climate change goals, it will also be powered solely by green electricity and renewable energy.

By creating this shared space and working across the customer value chain, Sky says it will will enhance its ability to meet its customers' needs.

"Sky customers have always enjoyed cutting edge technology and the best products available - from satellite to streaming Sky has led the way," said Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive. "The launch of this dedicated innovation centre will enable us to push the boundaries even further.

"The development of the west London campus reflects Sky’s journey over the past 29 years. Just as we have moved from portacabins to a world-class working environment we have also grown from a satellite business to Europe’s leading direct to consumer media company with content, consumer technology and innovation at its core. We have achieved this by always putting customers at the heart of everything we do and in every decision we make."