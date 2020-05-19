Article
Technology

Southern Africa climate change centre to launch

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Southern African countries have agreed to launch a climate change centre in Namibia to tie in studies from across the region.

The Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management will be based in the Namibian capital of Windhoek. Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia all signed a declaration to launch the institution.

The centre will streamline regional scientific research on climate change trends and on managing natural resources to deal with changes.

READ MORE FROM AFRICAN BUSINESS REVIEW:

Dahabshiil provides vital service for African community

Ghana Home Loans' brave business model is paying off

Too much of a good marketing thing?

Read this month’s issue of ABR

Set up with €50 million in German aid, the centre will streamline regional scientific research on climate change trends and on managing natural resources to deal with them.

"This initiative will bring knowledge, data, information and services generated by our own scientists with support of their colleagues from Germany," Zambian science minister John Phiri said.

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.

African Business Reviewclimate change AfricaNamibia centreSouthern Africa climate change centre
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability