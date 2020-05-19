Southern Africa climate change centre to launch

Southern African countries have agreed to launch a climate change centre in Namibia to tie in studies from across the region.

The Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management will be based in the Namibian capital of Windhoek. Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia all signed a declaration to launch the institution.

The centre will streamline regional scientific research on climate change trends and on managing natural resources to deal with changes.

"This initiative will bring knowledge, data, information and services generated by our own scientists with support of their colleagues from Germany," Zambian science minister John Phiri said.

"This initiative will bring knowledge, data, information and services generated by our own scientists with support of their colleagues from Germany," Zambian science minister John Phiri said.

