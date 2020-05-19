Study into high-tech cluster around Silverstone Park reaches final stages

A study has been carried out by research company SQW into whether or not there is a high-tech cluster around Silverstone Park. The final study results are set to be released in spring but Silverstone Park management is confident that it will show that there is a high-tech cluster in the area around Silverstone Park.

A business cluster is a group of interlinking businesses and institutions that cooperate as well as compete. These clusters are centres for innovation and new businesses are built through ongoing cooperation. A high-tech cluster is a group of these businesses that have a strong focus on technology, which is the case at Silverstone Park.

A cluster usually includes the following:

Businesses that benefit from operating in close proximity to each other

A specialist skills pool

The movement of people between businesses in the area during their career

The creation of new start-up, high-growth businesses

Corporate venturing, venture capitalist and business angel investment

University involvement

Specialist import and export activity

The interest of large well established businesses that want to take advantage of the specialist nature of the local business activity

MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director for Silverstone Park, commented: “This draft version brings us closer to uncovering the evolution of a high-tech cluster in the area surrounding Silverstone Park.



“It also provides a fascinating insight into the behaviour, achievements and requirements of the start-ups, the SMEs and larger companies – from supply chain to Tier 1 to OEMs – in the area.

“While we await final publication of the report we confidently predict it will show that there is a high-tech cluster in the area surrounding Silverstone Park which has global significance and which should be considered by Government as an engine room of the UK economy – worthy of investment and promotion.”

