Telefónica steps up 5G plans with Technological Cities project in Spain

Telefónica has targeted two Spanish cities for the launch of its 5G Technological Cities project, the next step in its roll-out of the future network.

The €52bn-telco is working with European counterparts Nokia and Ericsson on the initial deployment of 5G capabilities on a trial basis in Segovia and Talavera de la Reina.

It will convert the two cities into 'living 5G laboratories' between now and 2020, performing in parallel both the technological deployment and the testing of new use cases, benefitting the populations of both urban centres.

Ericsson is predicting that a fifth of the world's population will be hooked into a 5G by 2023, while German telco Deutsche Telekom is aiming for 2020 for the roll-out of its first comprehensive 5G network.

"With the 5G Technological Cities project, Telefónica is turning the technology of the future into reality and providing a constant service for people," said Luis Miguel Gilpérez, CEO of Telefónica España.

"This is why we will perform the technological deployment and use cases in parallel, so that we will serve people with the new technologies, one of Telefónica’s clear objectives."