TesiSquare: driving Bayer’s digital transformation

In our latest issue of Supply Chain Digital , Manufacturing Global and Business Chief EMEA , we caught up with Michele Palumbo, Head of Supply Chain Management at Bayer Italy, to discuss the challenges of COVID-19 and the way technology is shaping the future of the supply chain.

When talking to Palumbo, he reflected on Bayer’s partnership with TesiSquare to build a cloud-based platform. The platform allowed every actor in the process to connect in real time and provide useful information, issuing alerts only to the owner of the relevant part of the process, instead of sending multiple emails to numerous people.

As a result the pharmaceutical company benefited from an ecosystem where real-time connections among the actors activated forms of collaboration previously unimaginable.

“In 2010 Bayer Italy undertook the challenge for a transparent supply chain. The need to change the software for pre-invoicing transport costs offered the opportunity to challenge the scope: to embrace partners and customers in a collaborative ecosystem. The first step was to grant a fully automated Transport Management System [...] Once the first goal was attained, Bayer moved to an extended solution, beyond the concept of interface: a collaborative cloud platform able to dialogue natively with external actors, whatever IT language would have been used. At that time, this was a breakthrough in “track & trace” systems: Bayer moved from paper documents to digital Delivery Documents and Proofs of Deliveries tackling every kind of issue in the between,” commented TesiSquare.

About TesiSquare

Founded in 1995, TesiSquare is committed to connecting people, technology and processes in a “collaboration square.” Over the last 25 years, TesiSquare has experienced steady growth, providing comprehensive solutions for its customers in the 44 countries it operates in. “We make things happen by empowering collaboration among all players along the value supply chain,” stated TesiSquare.