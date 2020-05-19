UK gas distributor SGN selects Kony to energise its mobile strategy

Natural and green gas distributor SGN will use Kony MobileFabric to develop and manage its mobile enterprise applications.

SGN manages the network that distributes natural and green gas to 5.8 million homes and businesses across Scotland and the south of England. It operates over 74,000 km of gas mains and services to keep businesses running and customers safe and warm.

SGN’s Accelerated Delivery Team will use Kony’s cloud-based mobile backend as a service (MBaaS) solution Kony MobileFabric to rapidly develop mobile apps, secure interaction with backend services and simplify the app maintenance process.

“SGN is committed to delivering gas safely, reliably, and efficiently to every one of our customers. Our collaboration with Kony will allow us to deliver innovative mobile solutions that empower our employees and connect us to our customers,” explains Andrew Quail, Director of IT at SGN. “Customers are at the centre of everything we do and working with Kony helps us to fulfill our promise.”

Kony MobileFabric is part of Kony’s mobile application development platform portfolio that allows developers to use any open mobile developer framework and tool without sacrificing security or quality. SGN anticipates greater efficiencies as Kony MobileFabric will enable seamless integration with its existing enterprise systems.

“As enterprises realise how mobility can transform the way business is conducted, we are seeing organisations find more business processes that can be transformed and new capabilities that can be created," said Jonathan Best, vice president of Europe and Africa, Kony, Inc. “We are excited to partner with SGN as it uses the power of mobility to provide innovative services to their energy customers and increase business efficiency.”

