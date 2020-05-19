USAVE and BluPoint partner for mining education and technology project

The technology company, USAVE Blockchain, has partnered with the offline internet solution provider, BluPoint, with the aim of increasing access to education and technology within the African mining community.

USAVE works to provide ethically sourced gold supply chain processes using blockchain technology.

With the technology, the firm enables visibility and accessibility in a wider market, allowing for gold to be traced.

BluPoint’s solution allows for fast and reliable access to technology and digital information, including smartphones, computers, and TVs.

The project aims to maximise living conditions for the mining communities in its ecosystem, as well as improving access through safe and focused platforms.

“We are delighted to fully support BluPoint’s innovative solution as part of our charity programme,” stated Selim Fendi, Co-Founder and CEO of USAVE.

“At USAVE, our goal is to not only improve the living conditions of the miners operating across our ecosystem, but to also increase our environmental involvement and reduce our own footprint.”

“This partnership will also use to provide access to technology and Internet in developing mining regions, which will enable equitable and unprecedented access to quality education for these communities.”

“We are thrilled to be working with USAVE to provide increased information and education to the mining communities within its ecosystem,” remarked BluPoint’s CEO, Peter Dingley.

“Our technology is designed to empower those living in remote locations or areas with limited infrastructure with the tools to access valuable, life-changing content.”

“With the support of USAVE, we are able to play a role in improving the lives of hard-working miners and their families and use our solution for the greater good of these communities.”