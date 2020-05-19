Article
[Video]: Transport Software-Defined Networking (SDN) & Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) Explained

By Skills Junction
May 19, 2020
Following the news that MTN and Huawei have successfully carried out a trial of an SDN and 2.4Tbit/s WDM system in South Africa, we looked to the experts to put the complicated optical network technology into context.

Firstly, high capacity optical transmission equipment manufacturer, Infinera demonstrates how SDN is implemented in transport systems and some of the latest developments beng tried out:



And for those who were wondering what Wavelength-Division Multiplexing is:

