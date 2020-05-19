Vodacom adds 1.9 million customers to network

Vodacom, the largest provider of mobile phone services in South Africa, enjoyed a growth of 8.1 percent in the three months to June 30.

Its customer base increased by 1.9 million in the quarter across African countries, while it also added 107 third-generation base stations.

The network now has 45.4 million customers in total, yet average customer spend declined by 4.7 percent to R142 per month as a result of a 25 percent price reduction on call costs in South Africa, Vodacom said.

READ MORE FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

To read the latest edition of African Business Review, click here.

Last month, the Johannesburg-based network attracted negative publicity after outages disrupted service for several days in parts of SA.

Chief Executive Officer Pieter Uys though was keen to stress that the company has installed more fibre capacity to avoid similar disruptions in the future.

“Our number one priority over the coming months is to ensure that our customers get the best possible network experience,” Uys said.