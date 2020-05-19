Article
Technology

Vodafone launches world's biggest future jobs programme with digital focus

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Vodafone hopes to help up to 10mn young people get into work after launching a ground-breaking international future jobs programme.

The programme, the largest initiative of its kind in the world, will provide guidance and training in digital skills for the next generation of workers as they prepare for the Industry 4.0 economy. 

A recent report santioned by the European Commission predicted that nine out of ten jobs in the future will require digital skills, with the demand for specialists in IT growing rapidly.

See also:


The 'What will you be?' initiative was revealed as Vodafone highlighted the results of a survey that showed 18-24-year-old's fears over being ill-equipped for the digital age. Youth unemployment is at record highs in a number of countries that the telco operates.

Vodafone will also expand its existing graduate, apprenticeship, internship and work experience schemes worldwide to reach a total of up to 100,000 young people by 2022.

"Throughout history, new technologies have displaced established roles across multiple industries, narrowing the range of job opportunities," said Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao. "However, as old roles fall away, new roles emerge.

"Over time, every workplace will go digital, creating accelerating demand for a wide range of specialist technology skills. We want to help connect the new generation to the new world of work."

Vodafonedigital skillsVodafone strategyVodafone future jobs programme
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability