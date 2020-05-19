Vodafone launches world's biggest future jobs programme with digital focus

Vodafone hopes to help up to 10mn young people get into work after launching a ground-breaking international future jobs programme.

The programme, the largest initiative of its kind in the world, will provide guidance and training in digital skills for the next generation of workers as they prepare for the Industry 4.0 economy.

A recent report santioned by the European Commission predicted that nine out of ten jobs in the future will require digital skills, with the demand for specialists in IT growing rapidly.

The 'What will you be?' initiative was revealed as Vodafone highlighted the results of a survey that showed 18-24-year-old's fears over being ill-equipped for the digital age. Youth unemployment is at record highs in a number of countries that the telco operates.

Vodafone will also expand its existing graduate, apprenticeship, internship and work experience schemes worldwide to reach a total of up to 100,000 young people by 2022.

"Throughout history, new technologies have displaced established roles across multiple industries, narrowing the range of job opportunities," said Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao. "However, as old roles fall away, new roles emerge.

"Over time, every workplace will go digital, creating accelerating demand for a wide range of specialist technology skills. We want to help connect the new generation to the new world of work."