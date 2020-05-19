Article
Technology

What is Project Abacus?

By Real GDPR
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Google is planning to remove the password security function by the end of the year, deploying what it calls Project Abacus to confirm users’ identities.

Using biometrics, the system creates a trust score based on factors including your location, typing pattern, voice speed and pattern and facial recognition. If the trust score isn’t high enough, the device may then ask for another security authentication like a password.

The rationale behind the plan is to relieve customers of the burden of remembering multiple passwords and pins to unlock various devices and apps.

Financial companies are thought to be keen on the idea and will be testing the Trust API in the coming months. Google already runs Smart Lock, using similar technology, and this new enhancement will use data gathered to continually evolve and make your phone or tablet even more secure every time you login.

If the device determines that somebody else is using it, apps can be placed on lockdown.

Secure logins today tend to involve a two-step identification procedure, with a pin being sent via SMS to accompany a password for a Gmail account, for instance.   

Follow @BizReviewEurope

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Europe magazine.

GoogleCyber SecurityProject AbacusAndroid in Europe
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability