Wipro opens 100-seater Learning Centre in South Africa

Wipro Ltd, a leading global Information Technology, Consulting and Outsourcing company, is increasing its commitment to the South African market with the launch of a new 100-seater Learning Centre in Johannesburg.

The new facility was unveiled today at a launch event in Johannesburg and will become the heart of Wipro’s rapidly expanding internship program – the Wipro Employability Enhancement Program.

The facility has classroom and presentation rooms, with the required infrastructure to enable Wipro to run internship programs on different technologies, simultaneously.

The launch of the learning centre also marks the Graduation Ceremony event of Wipro’s 2013’s intake of interns.

Forty interns received certificates for successfully completing the course, and the top performing interns have been placed within Wipro, based on both practical and theoretical assessments.

The intake of interns for 2014 will be split into two batches. Fifty interns from all over South Africa will be trained in the first batch of the 2014 program.

Internship applicants should be B.SC graduates with a Maths or Science specialisation, and must undergo a process of entrance exams and interviews which test attitudes to learning, and technical aptitude.

Saurabh Govil, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Wipro Ltd. Said: “Now in our third year, the Wipro program which aspires to bridge the gap between campuses and the IT industry, is steadily building a presence as one of the premier technology internship programs in South Africa.

“Interns are given invaluable access to live client projects, and to the wealth of Wipro’s best-practices.”

He added, “The internship programme is a core element of our growth strategy for Africa. It gives us the opportunity to attract the best young talent, while making a meaningful difference to the lives of hundreds of graduates.”

The six-month program is composed of three months of theory and three months of practical experience. Wipro’s approach differs from other ICT internship programs with its structured approach to mentorship and feedback, and clear specialisation in a specific technology discipline, for each intern.