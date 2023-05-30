Asda completes takeover of EG Group in huge US$2.81bn deal

British supermarket giant Asda has completed a US$2.81bn acquisition of EG Group in what it says will create a “consumer champion like the UK has never seen”.

Asda is taking over the UK and Ireland arm of EG, consisting of 350 petrol filling stations and more than 1,000 food-to-go locations. Both companies are already owned by the Issa brothers, who bought the supermarket in 2021.

EG Group is set to retain around 30 petrol stations across the UK for “wider group development”.

Lord Stuart Rose, Chairman of Asda, said: “Asda’s acquisition of EG UK and Ireland will create a consumer champion like the UK has never seen. Throughout my career in retail, one thing has always been true: meeting the evolving needs of customers is the route to growth.

“This transaction is all about driving growth by bringing Asda’s heritage in value to even more communities and accelerating the growth of its convenience retail business.”