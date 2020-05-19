AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets to acquire team from Quadrant

The real asset investment management subsidiary of France’s AXA, AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets (AXA IM – Real Assets), has revealed plans to acquire a business line at Quadrant Real Estate Advisors.

AXA IM – Real Assets is acquiring the US-based company's dedicated investment team as part of its plans to expand its global debt platform.

The team joining the French firm from Quadrant is assuming the management of US$9.4bn in the form of commercial loans.

“The acquisition, of this market leading U.S. team together with the significant commercial real estate senior loan mandates, will enable us to expand the leadership of our real estate debt platform from a European to a global level,” stated Isabelle Scemama, CEO of AXA IM - Real Assets.

“It will also be a major milestone in our goal of creating one of the largest and truly global Real Assets investment and management firms.”

“The transaction will also further strengthen our ability to fulfill clients’ evolving and global requirements by taking a 360° approach to investing in real assets across different geographies and sectors, through opportunities in equity and debt, as well as via private or listed instruments.”

Under the agreement, 24 members of Quadrant’s staff will continue to work under AXA IM – Real Assets.

“Quadrant Real Estate Advisors will continue to devote its resources to delivering excellent results for its valuable, strategic clients via originating and managing commercial property debt in the United States and Europe,” added Kurt Wright, CEO of Quadrant Real Estate Advisors.

“In addition, Quadrant’s long track record of excellent performance in the U.S. is now being replicated in Europe; Quadrant is the dominant non-bank commercial property lender in the Republic of Ireland and has achieved excellent results in Great Britain.”

“Quadrant senior management remains fully focused on its fiduciary-first, fundamentals-driven, relative value style of investing. We look forward to continuing to deliver on behalf of our clients and providing unique, valuable career opportunities for our employees.”