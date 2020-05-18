Article
Developer Limitless awards Downtown Jebel Ali contract to local firm

By John O'Hanlon
May 18, 2020
Mohammed Rashed Bin Dhabeah (pictured at the signing seated left), CEO of Limitless, said: The award of this contract is a huge step forward for Downtown Jebel Ali. We are delighted to welcome Arco on board.

Downtown Jebel Ali spans 200 hectares and stretches 11 kilometres along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The project has more than 300 third party plots, on which investors will build a mixture of apartments, hotels, offices and retail developments. Located between Jebel Ali Free Zone and Techno Park, the development is easily accessible from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Zone 1 can also be reached by the Dubai Metro.

Limitless itself has already delivered The Galleries at Downtown Jebel Ali, a fully operational, rapidly expanding business and retail community in zone 1. The Galleries currently features state-of-the-art office facilities and retail outlets, with residential units coming soon.

