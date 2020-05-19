Logisitcs behemoth DHL is to invest £156 million into the UK as its export market looks to pick up.

With continued demand for British goods from overseas markets, this latest investment will increase capacity for express shipments across DHL UK sites and support its customers’ export growth ambitions.

Investments span across DHL sites in the UK and the two largest-scale investments will take place at the East Midlands Airport hub and Southern hub site near Heathrow, with the company investing £90 million and £32 million respectively.

Additional sites in Manchester, Croydon and Sheffield will see crucial changes to their infrastructure including additional warehousing, sorting facilities and the most up to date operational processes to improve international trade, cut transit times and drive more efficient, sustainable supply chains for UK businesses. The investment will be fully realised by 2016 and will greatly many businesses’ supply chains.

Ken Allen, global CEO of DHL Express, commented: “This investment in the UK forms a key part of DHL’s global growth and service improvement strategy, following the recent investment of $177 million in the Middle East. With ongoing growth in the US and the development of our European hub in Leipzig, we’re strengthening our leadership position through improved service capabilities.”

The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne MP, said: “I am delighted that DHL is continuing to invest in the UK, supporting the growing number of British businesses selling their products abroad.

“This new investment is further evidence that our long-term economic plan is working and Britain is coming back. But the job is not yet done and we must make sure the world’s largest companies maintain the confidence they have re-gained in the UK if we are to build a resilient economy.”

As experts in international shipping, DHL Express offers guidance to businesses of all sizes who are considering targeting the global marketplace through export services.

Its Export Advisors Service provides free advice for businesses, whether they are a DHL customer or not.