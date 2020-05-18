Dubai awards $39 million sewage contract to Veolia

Dubai Municipality has nominated Veolia Water Solutions &Technologies, a subsidiary of environmental resource management company Veolia, as a Distinguished Supplier for the AED 144 million (£39.1 million) contract for the extension of the Al Aweer Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

As a part of its strategic plan for 2015-2021, Dubai Municipality has started to award contracts to upgrade its existing STPs and to enhance the performance of the whole sewerage system, in anticipation of population growth in the Emirate.

This project will constitute the first stage of a complete upgrade plan of Al Aweer STP. Emmanuel Gayan, Veolia Water Technologies Executive Vice-President for Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific, said, when receiving the Nomination from HE Engineer Hussain Nasser Lootah, General Director of Dubai Municipality: “We are delighted that Veolia has been awarded the contract to support the Al Aweer Sewage Treatment Plant and nominated as a “Distinguished Supplier” by Dubai Municipality for our work on the same. It highlights how Veolia is becoming a trusted partner of Dubai Municipality ahead of Dubai Expo 2020, where sustainability is a key priority, and it brings further evidence of Veolia’s growing commitment to the UAE.”