Dubai Holding to build massive public park in Dubai

Dubai Holding, the global investment holding company, has signed an agreement with Dubai Municipality to develop the largest public park in the city.

The park will be over an area of 1,430,000 square meters. A statement said the park will act as a "new destination for residents and tourists and provide a vibrant, natural environment, encouraging individuals to lead a healthy and active lifestyle".

The developers of the park, Dubai Holding and Dubai Municipality, aim to elevate the city’s fitness levels and secure Dubai’s position as one of the happiest cities in the world.

When completed, the park will increase the public space in Dubai by 17 percent. The space will include 30km pedestrian pathways, 20km jogging track, 45 sports grounds, 5 major events spaces and retail space for shops, restaurants and coffee shops.

The large amount of natural landscape and trees is expected to improve the air quality of the surrounding area, and is an opportunity to enhance the urban ecology.

The first phase of the park, which will cover 318,000 sqm, is scheduled to start later this year and will offer a 4km jogging track, 7km of pedestrian pathways and a 2km cycling track. It will also be home to 15,000 trees of native and adopted species.

The park will include smart cards for ticketing and purchasing and will have wi-fi connectivity throughout.

Hussain Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality, said: “The project will establish the largest public park in Dubai, and will meet the highest levels of sustainability while raising environmental awareness among its visitors."

Ahmad Bin Byat, vice chairman and managing director, Dubai Holding, added:“In addition to enhancing the natural landscape and attracting tourists, every major city, including New York, London and Singapore, has an iconic park that reflects its cultural and social identity.

"The provision of green, open spaces play a pivotal role in elevating the quality of life among residents, creating a desire to explore new pursuits and enjoy favourite pastimes.

"The development of this park, in partnership with Dubai Municipality, aims to highlight Dubai’s remarkable landscapes and position it among the most prominent global cities."