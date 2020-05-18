Emirates retains position as most valuable airline brand

Emirates has come out on top again as the world’s most valuable airline brand, according to the 2016 Brand Finance Global 500 report.

The airline’s brand value grew 17 percent in the last year to reach USD 7.7 billion. For the fifth year running, the airline has steadily risen up in the global ranking of the world’s top brands to be placed at 171, 47 places above the next closest airline brand. Emirates also holds on to its well-established position as the most valuable brand in the Middle East.

Boutros Boutros, Divisional Senior Vice President Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand for Emirates said: “We invest strategically in building our brand and it is reflected in everything we do. We have differentiated the Emirates brand not only through our marketing and sponsorships initiatives, but also through our competitive combination of quality products and services, and technology-driven customer initiatives that our teams deliver everyday both on the ground and on board. We work hard to identify, anticipate, and meet the ever-changing needs of our diverse global audiences, as we firmly believe that this will position us to outperform in our industry now and in the future.”

