Growth for Abu Dhabi Ports

Abu Dhabi Ports has announced a surge in cargo volumes during the first ten months of 2015 compared to the same period last year.

The master developer, operator and manager of ports and industrial zones in the Emirate, said that container volumes increased by 36 per cent at the Khalifa Port Container Terminal, which is operated by Abu Dhabi Terminals.

“Our double digit growth in all three cargo sectors, especially the top performance at our flagship Khalifa Port, has a special significance on the backdrop of a slowdown in the global maritime industry. Our growth is set to continue throughout this year,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports.

“This proves the UAE’s stable economic condition; despite the new challenges that have re-emerged in the global economy. We accomplished this with the vision and guidance of our wise leadership,” he said.

Abu Dhabi Ports’ initiatives in investing heavily in upgrading infrastructure, implementing new technologies and in buying new equipment during the past ten months have helped expand operations and continue providing unparalleled service to our clients.

Some of the major investments as part Abu Dhabi Ports’ innovation strategy include the ongoing implementation of Maqta Gateway, a new port community system interlinking all of the relevant parties involved in Abu Dhabi’s growing import and export trade business. This will significantly enhance processing times and communication procedures, as well as other investments in equipment and software upgrades, improving the productivity and efficiency of services dedicated to our customers.

