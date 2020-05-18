Have caviar delivered to your home in the UAE

US brand AmStur Caviar has introduced a hand delivered caviar service in the UAE. The brand’s caviar is now available to buy online, after previously just being available in high-end restaurants and hotels.

AmStur Caviar is sourced from the west coast of North America, and is organic, free from preservatives, pesticides and hormones.

Online orders are hand delivered by chauffeurs in the UAE, who are also trained caviar experts so they can advise customers on storage, handling and consumption.

AmStur Caviar partner Nicholas Narsavidze commented: “We feel privileged to lead customers through the next step of an exciting culinary journey and humbled that AmStur Caviar will now become a staple in the homes of connoisseurs across the country.”

He added: “Passion is the driving force behind our brand and we look forward to sharing it with the region, as we continue to expand our reach, enriching the caviar experience and educating the world so that everyone can truly enjoy this exquisite delicacy."

There are four available options of caviar; AmStur Premium Select Grade Caviar, AmStur Royal Grade Caviar, AmStur Empress Grade Caviar and AmStur Imperial Grade Caviar.