Huawei to invest $2bn in UK security

Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications firm, has pledged to invest US$2bn into its security systems in the UK.

The financing will be used to overhaul its current systems and practices in the nation, the Financial Times reported.

Executives from the firm met with officials from the Government Communications Headquarters’ (GCHQ) National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) last week.

SEE ALSO:

Huawei is anticipated to write a formal report to the NCSC outlining the agreement and the issues that will be addressed.

“As was made clear in July … the NCSC has concerns around a range of technical issues and has set out improvements the company must make,” an NSCS spokesperson informed CNBC through email.

"The U.K. government and British telecoms operators work with Huawei to manage cyber security risks while ensuring the U.K. can continue to benefit from new technology.”

Security officials in the UK have revealed that any concerns are related to technical deficiencies.