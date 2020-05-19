Article
Corporate Finance

Huawei to invest $2bn in UK security

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications firm, has pledged to invest US$2bn into its security systems in the UK.

The financing will be used to overhaul its current systems and practices in the nation, the Financial Times reported.

Executives from the firm met with officials from the Government Communications Headquarters’ (GCHQ) National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) last week.

SEE ALSO:

Huawei is anticipated to write a formal report to the NCSC outlining the agreement and the issues that will be addressed.

“As was made clear in July … the NCSC has concerns around a range of technical issues and has set out improvements the company must make,” an NSCS spokesperson informed CNBC through email.

"The U.K. government and British telecoms operators work with Huawei to manage cyber security risks while ensuring the U.K. can continue to benefit from new technology.”

Security officials in the UK have revealed that any concerns are related to technical deficiencies.

UKChinaSecurityAsia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability