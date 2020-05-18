Jaguar Land Rover Introduces New Finance Packages for MENA Customers

Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover has launched its Financial Services Programme for buyers in the Middle East and North Africa region in partnership with local banks and finance institutions.

The packages cover used and new car purchases and allows customers to part exchange their existing vehicle and arrange a customised finance deal. Such agreements can also be made Sharia compliant.

Asides affordability, other benefits include guaranteed buyback offers and access to offers and promotions on selected models at JLR showrooms.

Bruce Robertson, Managing Director for Jaguar Land Rover MENA, said: ““The move to launch a branded Financial Services Programme comes as part of our expansion plans in MENA and allows us to further look after our customer interests.

“The standard and scale of this project are unlike any other seen in this region and we are confident that it will further drive our business growth with first class customer experiences and guaranteed standards of product excellence.”

The programme is already underway in Qatar with the support of AlFardan Premier Motors, with upcoming launches due in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.