Knight Frank expands in Saudi Arabia

Knight Frank, the world’s largest privately owned global property agency and consultancy, is expanding its valuation assignments in Saudi Arabia with the appointment of Alexandros Arvalis as an Associate Partner.

Stefan Burch, head of Knight Frank Saudi Arabia commented: ‘‘Alex’s arrival underscores our commitment to this service line, and he brings with him considerable experience of having worked in the KSA valuation market in both the commercial and residential sectors.”

Arvalis added: “Accurate valuations and RICS best practice reports are even more important in the Kingdom, especially in times where the need for diversification of the economy and the shift from oil related activities become paramount. Knight Frank is one of the top global companies in professional services with an established office in Riyadh. Having previously acquired considerable valuation experience in the region, our objective is to strengthen our professional valuation advisory presence there.”

Follow @BusinessRevME