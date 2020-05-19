London architects LOM to design Santander’s digital banking hub

The London-based architecture company, LOM Architecture and Design, will design Santander’s new digital banking hub.

The hub will replace the company’s current offices on Midsummer Boulevard in Milton Keynes’ business district, MKFM reported.

5,000 work stations will bring together employees who are currently spread across four offices into one hub.

The eight-storey building, which is anticipated to be complete by 2022, will span across 37,000sqm divided into four blocks connected by three atria.

“We’re really pleased that that our plans to invest in a new state-of-the-art office campus have been approved by Milton Keynes Council,” stated Nick Roberts, Head of Property at Santander UK.

“This is an exciting next step in the development of our flagship UK technology hub – giving our colleagues a cutting-edge working environment and reaffirming our long-term commitment and support for the local community.”

Santander is introducing the business hub as a response to the digitisation currently underway in the banking sector and forms part of the bank’s strategy to embrace new technologies.